Oppo Reno4 Z 5G smartphone gets official

Oppo has announced a new Reno4 smartphone, the Oppo Reno4 Z 5G and the handset comes with a 6.57 inch display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. The display also features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The Oppo Reno4 Z 5G comes with Android 10 and ColorOS 7.1 and it features a 4000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging.

For cameras there is a dual Selfies setup with a 16 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera on the front. On the rear of the device there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel deoth camera.

The new Reno4 Z 5G will be available in a choice of colors including black and white, there are no details on pricing as yet.

Source GSM Arena

