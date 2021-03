Oppo Reno 5 K 5G pricing revealed

The Oppo Reno 5 K 5G smartphone was made official last month and now we have details on how much the handset will retail for.

The device will retail for CNY 2,699 which is about $415 at the current exchange rate, this is for the 8GB model, the 12GB model will retail for CNY 2,999 which is about $460.

The handset comes with a 6.43 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the device features a Snapdragon 750G and 8GB and 128GB of storage, or 12GB and 256GB of storage.

The Reno 5 K 5G comes with a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies on the front and on the rear there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals

Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more