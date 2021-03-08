Oppo Reno 5 K 5G pricing revealed

The Oppo Reno 5 K 5G smartphone was made official last month and now we have details on how much the handset will retail for.

The device will retail for CNY 2,699 which is about $415 at the current exchange rate, this is for the 8GB model, the 12GB model will retail for CNY 2,999 which is about $460.

The handset comes with a 6.43 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, the device features a Snapdragon 750G and 8GB and 128GB of storage, or 12GB and 256GB of storage.

The Reno 5 K 5G comes with a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies on the front and on the rear there is a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals