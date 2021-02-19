OPPO Find X3 smartphone appears on TENAA

We have been hearing lots of rumors about the new Oppo Find 3 and the 3 Pro smartphones and now the Find 3 has appeared on TENAA.

The handset recently appeared on the Geekbench benchmarks, the device is listed on TENAA with the model number PEDM00.

The Oppo Find X3 is rumored to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and it will have 8GB of RAM and a range of storage options.

The device will apparently feature a 6.7 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it will come with Android 11. There will be a range of camera including a 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 camera.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Oppo Find X3 smartphone, iclduign a full list of specifications, we will let you guys know.

Source Myfixguide

