Oppo Find X3 Pro gets reviewed (Video)

The new Oppo Find X3 Pro was launched recently, we have already seen some videos of the handset and now we have another one.

The video below from Tech Spurt gives us an in depth look at the new Oppo Find X3 Pro smartphone and its features.

As a reminder the handset comes with a Qualcomm 888 processor, plus 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device features a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

The Find X3 Pro is equipped with a range of high end cameras, these include a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and chat. On the rear of the handset there is a two 50 megapixel Sony IMX766 cameras, one ultra wide the other wide angle, plus a 13 megapixel telephoto camera, plus a 3 megapixel micro camera.

The handset also comes with a 4500 maH battery and it features 65W wired fast charging and 30W fast wireless charging.

Source: Tech Spurt

