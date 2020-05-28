OPPO Find X2 Pro, OPPO Find X2 Neo and OPPO Find X2 Lite available To pre-order from EE

EE has announced that the OPPO Find X2 Pro, OPPO Find X2 Neo and OPPO Find X2 Lite are now available to pre-order on their network.

The three new Oppo Find smartphones are available on a range of contracts with EE and if you pre-order any of the device before the 10 of June then you can claim a free pair of B&O H8i headphones, A1 portable speaker or OPPO Enco free true wireless earphones.

EE today announced that the OPPO Find X2 Pro, OPPO Find X2 Neo and OPPO Find X2 Lite from OPPO’s latest flagship Find X2 smartphone range are available to pre-order on EE’s 5G network via EE tele-sales and the EE website, plus EE stores when they reopen.

The first network to launch 5G in the UK, EE allows OPPO Find X2 Series users to get the most out of their 5G smartphone in more places than any other. EE customers can expect 5G speeds which are 100-150 Mbps times faster than 4G even in the busiest areas. EE uses the UK’s best 4G and 5G networks to give customers the fastest, most reliable mobile experience they have ever had. All EE customers are further supported by the UK’s biggest and fastest 4G network, for superfast connectivity up and down the country.

You can find out more details about the OPPO Find X2 Pro, OPPO Find X2 Neo and OPPO Find X2 Lite over at EE at the link below.

Source EE

