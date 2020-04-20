Oppo Find X2 Lite smartphone unveiled

Oppo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Oppo Find X2 Lite and the handset comes with a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The handset features a 6.4 inch AMOLED display that has a Full HD+ resolution and it features an under display fingerprint scanner.

The device also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and it has a 4025 mAh battery and VOOC 4.0 fast charging which comes with up to 30W fast charging.

The Oppo Find X2 Lite comes with a range of cameras, this includes a quad setup on the back with one 48 megapixel camera, one 8 megapixel camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls.

The Find X2 Lite comes with ColorOS 7 which is based on Google’s Android 10 OS and it comes with 5G, it will be available in a choice of 2 colors, Pearl White and Moonlight Black. The device is launching in Portugal first and it will retail for €499.

Source GSM Arena

