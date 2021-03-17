Oppo F19 Pro+ goes on sale in India

The Oppo F19 Pro+ smartphone was made official earlier this month and now the handset is available to buy in India.

As well as the F19 Pro+ the Oppo F19 Pro is also available, the Pro model starts at INR 21,490 which is about $295 and the Pro+ starts at INR 25,990 which is about $360.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.43 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a Dimensity 800U mobile processor and 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset comes with a range of cameras including a 16 megapixel Selfie camera on the front, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras. The device also comes with Android 11 and ColorOS 11 and it has a 4310 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source GSM Arena

