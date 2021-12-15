Oppo Air Glass augmented reality wearable monocle

Oppo has this week unveiled its new augmented reality (AR) wearable in the form of the Oppo Air Glass which will be launching first in China early next year. Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 4100 processor the wearable device uses AR technology 2 display imagery and is capable of to 3 hours of active usage and features a 40 hours standby. Weighing just 30 g the wearable uses a tiny projector and a micro LED and features touch, voice and hand tracking.

Oppo Air Glass can be used with the Smart Glass app on a smartphone running Oppo’s ColorOS 11 or higher and will be available in Q1 2022 as a “limited release” says Oppo. Unfortunately, no information on pricing has been released as yet by Oppo, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Oppo Air Glass features Creative Cicada Wing Design and Self-designed Spark Micro Projector

“OPPO has been exploring the possibilities of Extended Reality (XR) for a long time, and with Air Glass, we have finally created a smart glass product that is truly within the reach of consumers,” said Levin Liu, OPPO Vice President and Head of OPPO Research Institute. “As its futuristic design suggests, OPPO Air Glass is set to revolutionize the way we view and consume information. The easy-to-use display can present key messages we need right in front of our eyes. With OPPO Air Glass, the world will never look the same again.”

“OPPO Air Glass is built around a groundbreaking monocle waveguide design. Based on OPPO’s distinctive design philosophy, Air Glass features free-flowing curves, which give birth to its lightweight and minimalist appearance. With a total weight of approximately 30g, OPPO Air Glass is one of the lightest monocle waveguide devices in the industry and can be worn much like a pair of regular glasses.”

“The design of the main body takes its inspiration from feathers – light, sleek and curved, with a touchbar that resembles an elegant feather shaft. The design of the monocular waveguide lens, on the other hand, is inspired by the wings of the cicada, breaking away from the conventional confines of rounded or rounded rectangular lenses on glasses. The lens is secured to a light and slim frame, which houses all the components, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 Platform.”

