Oppo A57 4G headed to India

The Oppo A57 4G smartphone was made official last month, the handset is available in Thailand and now it is also headed to India.

The handset should launch in India sometime soon, the device may be available to buy next week, as yet there are no details on the exact pricing.

As a reminder the Oppo A57 4G smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and it also comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

The handset features a 6.56-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Other specifications on the handset include a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging, plus a range of high-end cameras.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls. On the back of the handset, there is a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and video and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Oppo A57 4G smartphone comes with Android 12 and ColorOS 12.1, it will be available in a choice of two colors Glowing Back and Glowing Green. As soon as we get some details on the exact launch date in India, we will let you know.

