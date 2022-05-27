Oppo A57 4G smartphone get official

Oppo has added a new Android smartphone to its range, the Oppo A57 4G. The handset comes with a 6.56-inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The new Oppo A57 4G smartphone comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 mobile processor and it also comes with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage.

If you need some extra storage, the handset also comes with a microSD card slot for expansion, it features a 5000 mAh battery and comes with fast charging.

Other specifications on the handset include a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and two cameras on the rear.

The two rear cameras include a 13-megapixel main camera for photos and video and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new Oppo A57 smartphone comes with ColorOS 12.1 which is based on Google’s Android 12 OS and it will retail for THB 5,499 which is about $160 at the current exchange rate. The handset will come in a choice of two colors, Glowing Green and Glowing Black.

