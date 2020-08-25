Oppo A53 smartphone launched in India

The Oppo A53 smartphone was made official last week when the handset launched in Indonesia and now it is also launching in India.

The device will start at INR 12,990 in India which is around $175 at the current exchange rate, the handset is available through Flipkart.

The Oppo A53comes with a Snapdragon 430 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, plus a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The device also comes with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate and a a 5000 mAh battery and ColorOS 7.2 which is based on Android 10.

The handset comes with three rear cameras, a16 megapixel main camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front there is a 16 megapixel Selfie camera.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals