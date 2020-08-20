Oppo A53 smartphone gets official

Oppo has launched a new Android smartphone, the Oppo A53 and the handset is launching in Indonesia.

The device is equipped with a 6.5 inch display with a HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate, processing is provided by an octa core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor.

The Oppo A53 is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage, if you need some extra storage then there is a microSD card slot for expansion.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and ColorOS 7.2 which is based on Android 10, it has a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a single 16 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls and on the back there is a 16 megapixel main camera, plus a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Oppo A53 will be available in two colors, Fancy Blue and Electric Black and it will retail for Rp 2,499 which is about $168 at the current exchange rate.

Source Playfuldroid

