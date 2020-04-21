Oppo A52 smartphone gets official

Oppo has added another new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Oppo A52. The handset is equipped with a 6.5 inch LCD display that features a FHD+ resolution.

The handste is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

There is also a mciroSD card slot should you need some additional storage and it comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 18W charging.

The Oppo A52 comes with an 8 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies, on the back there is a quad camera setup. The quad rear camera include a 12 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and two 2 megapixel cameras.

The Handset comes with ColorOS 7.1 which is based on Android 10 and it will be available in a choice of two colors, blue and black. The device will retail for CNY 1,599 which is about $225 at the current exchange rate.

Source Oppo, GSM Arena

