Operation Fortune film starring Jason Statham, directed by Guy Ritchie

Lionsgate has this week released a new trailer for the upcoming new action adventure, thriller, Operation Fortune starring Jason Statham. The new movie will premiering theatre screens worldwide next month and will be available to watch from March 3 2023 onwards. Joining Statham is also Aubrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone, and Hugh Grant.

Operation Fortune film 2023

“Super spy Orson Fortune (Jason Statham) must track down and stop the sale of a deadly new weapons technology wielded by billionaire arms broker Greg Simmonds (Hugh Grant). Reluctantly teamed with some of the world’s best operatives (Aubrey Plaza, Cary Elwes, Bugzy Malone), Fortune and his crew recruit Hollywood’s biggest movie star Danny Francesco (Josh Hartnett) to help them on their globe-trotting undercover mission to save the world.”

Source : Lionsgate





