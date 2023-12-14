OpenAI announce partnership with Axel Springer

The partnership between Axel Springer, a global publishing house, and OpenAI, a leading artificial intelligence research lab, marks a significant milestone in the integration of AI in journalism. This collaboration aims to strengthen independent journalism in the AI era, enrich user experience with ChatGPT, and create new financial opportunities for sustainable journalism. The partnership is a testament to the increasing relevance of artificial intelligence in various sectors, including media and journalism.

One of the key aspects of this global partnership is the enrichment of user experience with ChatGPT. OpenAI’s ChatGPT is an advanced language model that can generate human-like text based on the input it receives. With the integration of Axel Springer’s authoritative content, users of ChatGPT can expect an enhanced experience with more accurate and reliable information. This move not only boosts the credibility of ChatGPT but also extends the reach of Axel Springer’s content to a broader audience.

Axel Springer

Axel Springer SE is a leading digital publishing house based in Europe, known for its strong focus on online media. Historically rooted in traditional print media, Axel Springer has transitioned significantly towards digital offerings, adapting to the evolving media landscape. This shift reflects broader industry trends where digital media has become paramount due to changes in consumer behavior and technological advancements. Key brands and publications under Axel Springer’s umbrella include:

BILD : One of the best-known European tabloids, BILD is recognized for its wide reach in the German-speaking market. It’s known for a mix of sensational news, entertainment, and sports coverage.

: One of the best-known European tabloids, BILD is recognized for its wide reach in the German-speaking market. It’s known for a mix of sensational news, entertainment, and sports coverage. Die Welt : Another prominent German national daily, Die Welt offers comprehensive news coverage, including politics, business, culture, and international affairs. It’s known for its in-depth reporting and analysis.

: Another prominent German national daily, Die Welt offers comprehensive news coverage, including politics, business, culture, and international affairs. It’s known for its in-depth reporting and analysis. Business Insider : Acquired by Axel Springer, Business Insider is a leading global business news site, particularly popular among the younger, digital-savvy audience. It’s known for its contemporary style of journalism and quick reporting on business and financial news.

: Acquired by Axel Springer, Business Insider is a leading global business news site, particularly popular among the younger, digital-savvy audience. It’s known for its contemporary style of journalism and quick reporting on business and financial news. POLITICO Europe : Jointly owned by Axel Springer and POLITICO LLC, this is a key source of political news in Europe, providing detailed coverage of European politics and policy-making.

: Jointly owned by Axel Springer and POLITICO LLC, this is a key source of political news in Europe, providing detailed coverage of European politics and policy-making. Fakt : One of the largest Polish tabloids, Fakt is known for its broad appeal and wide circulation within Poland.

: One of the largest Polish tabloids, Fakt is known for its broad appeal and wide circulation within Poland. Auto Bild : Focusing on automobiles, Auto Bild is one of the leading car magazines in Europe, offering extensive reviews, news, and tests related to the automotive industry.

: Focusing on automobiles, Auto Bild is one of the leading car magazines in Europe, offering extensive reviews, news, and tests related to the automotive industry. WeltN24 : A news channel and website, offering 24-hour coverage with a focus on German and international news, politics, business, and culture.

: A news channel and website, offering 24-hour coverage with a focus on German and international news, politics, business, and culture. Upday: A news aggregator app developed by Axel Springer, designed for Samsung devices. It personalizes news content for users based on their preferences.

“We are excited to have shaped this global partnership between Axel Springer and OpenAI – the first of its kind. We want to explore the opportunities of AI empowered journalism – to bring quality, societal relevance and the business model of journalism to the next level,” says Mathias Döpfner, CEO of Axel Springer

In addition to enhancing ChatGPT, the partnership also allows users to receive summaries of global news from Axel Springer’s media brands. These brands include POLITICO, BUSINESS INSIDER, BILD, and WELT. By providing these summaries, users can stay updated with the latest news from around the world, directly through ChatGPT. To ensure transparency and provide additional information, the answers given by ChatGPT will include attribution and links to full articles.

The collaboration between Axel Springer and OpenAI goes beyond enhancing ChatGPT. It also supports Axel Springer’s existing AI-driven ventures that utilize OpenAI’s technology. This partnership provides Axel Springer with the opportunity to further leverage AI technology in its operations, potentially leading to more innovative solutions and offerings in the future.

OpenAI

“This partnership with Axel Springer will help provide people with new ways to access quality, real-time news content through our AI tools. We are deeply committed to working with publishers and creators around the world and ensuring they benefit from advanced AI technology and new revenue models,” says Brad Lightcap, COO of OpenAI.

Another critical aspect of the partnership is the use of Axel Springer’s quality content for training OpenAI’s language models. This means that OpenAI’s models will have access to a vast array of high-quality, diverse, and reliable content that can help improve their performance and accuracy. The integration of Axel Springer’s content into OpenAI’s training process can lead to more sophisticated and reliable AI models.

Axel Springer, a media and technology company active in over 40 countries, has a goal to become the global market leader in digital content and digital classifieds. This partnership with OpenAI aligns with that goal. By integrating AI into its operations and content, Axel Springer can potentially enhance its digital offerings, reach a wider audience, and establish a stronger presence in the global digital content and classifieds market.

The partnership between Axel Springer and OpenAI signifies a promising step forward in the integration of AI in journalism. It not only enhances the capabilities of OpenAI’s ChatGPT but also supports Axel Springer’s AI-driven ventures and its goal of becoming a global market leader in digital content and classifieds. As this partnership unfolds, it will be interesting to observe the advancements and innovations it brings to the field of AI and journalism.



