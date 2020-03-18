DIY Arduino open source ventilator

As the Arduino blog explains “making your own medical equipment isn’t normally advisable” Johnny Lee has published a project two GitHub exploring how to transform a CPAP machine into a ventilator. Although this device “has in no way been evaluated or approved for medical use, but it does provide a starting point for experimentation”.

“In the event that COVID-19 hospitalizations exhaust the availability of FDA approved ventilators. This project documents the process of converting a low-cost CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) blower into a rudimentary ventilator that could help with breathing during an acute respiratory attack.

WARNING/DISCLAIMER: Whenever possible, please seek professional medical care with proper equipment setup by trained individuals. Do not use random information you found on the internet. I am not a medical professional, just a random person on the internet.

This rudimentary design could provide a target breathing rate, and a positive end-expiratory pressure (PEEP). It can’t guarantee a specic tidal volume, and can only provide atmospheric FiO2 (21%) or 100% if attached to an O2 tank. It is also lacking in many ways, but it is possible this limited functionality could help when better care is not possible.”

More information on the project jump over to the official project page on GitHub.

Source : AB : GitHub

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals