OnLogic Karbon 800 rugged mini PC range unveiled

Following on from the showcasing of the new 12th Generation Intel Core processors this month at the annual CES conference in Las Vegas, OnLogic has unveiled their new Karbon 800 rugged mini PC range which will soon be available to purchase. The mini PC series has been specifically designed to “leverage the advanced features and capabilities” of Intel’s latest processors for applications such as machine learning, artificial intelligence (AI), advanced manufacturing, automation, and other Industry 4.0 and Industrial IoT applications.

Karbon 800 rugged mini PC Intel 12th Gen Alder Lake

Hybrid-core Design

Intel Thread Director: Intelligence built directly into the cores

PCIe Gen 4 compatible

Full support for ECC memory

Wi-Fi 6E compatible – The biggest advancement in Wi-Fi in 20 years

Up to i9 processing with 16 cores and 24 threads

OnLogic unveiled 4 different models in the Karbon 800 mini PC range with each capable of accepting up to a 16-core, Intel Core i9 processor and 64 GB of DDR4 ECC or non-ECC memory depending on your needs, budget and application. A range of storage options and expansions and are available including hot swappable bays as well as single and dual PCIe Gen 4 slots.

OnLogic’s unique ModBay expansion technology can also be utilised with the latest Karbon 800 rugged mini PC range to add a variety of additional storage and connectivity options including up to fourteen LAN ports and a six 2.5″ SSD RAID array if desired.

OnLogic Karbon 800 rugged mini PC range

“The Karbon 800 Series is engineered to help you power your machine learning, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and automation innovations. Each Karbon 800 model packs Intel Alder Lake Core i9 processing into a surprisingly low profile rugged chassis designed to be installed wherever you need it. Our unique ModBay expansion, available on some models, enables application-specific customization for a wide range of additional connectivity and storage architecture options. The Karbon 800 Series puts incredible computing capabilities wherever you need them.”

“Alder Lake is Intel’s most scalable client architecture to date, letting you choose the ideal processing platform that can scale with you. Alder Lake’s unique hybrid-core architecture adapts to your needs by directing the right thread to the right core.”

Source : OnLogic

