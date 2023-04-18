Exoprimal online team-based action game launches July 14

Capcom has released more details about their upcoming new online team based action game Exoprimal game for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, and PC which will be officially launching in a few months time on July 14, 2023 and is now available to preorder. Check out the trailer below to learn more about what you can expect from the game which last month had its Open Beta testing phase.

“Thank you to everyone who participated in the Exoprimal game open beta test. Our team gained a great deal of data from exofighter survey responses and social media. We’ll put this feedback to good use and make Exoprimal the best game it can be! While the open beta allowed players to experience some of the missions available in the Dino Survival mode, Exoprimal’s full release will feature the following content for players to enjoy.”

“Exoprimal is an online, team-based action game that pits humanity’s cutting-edge exosuit technology against history’s most ferocious beasts – dinosaurs. Exosuits are grouped into different roles, and players will pilot these exosuits to hold firm against overwhelming dinosaur swarms in online-only, team-based action game modes.”

“The year is 2040…Sudden dinosaur outbreaks have engulfed the globe in a crisis that threatens humanity’s very existence. Dino Survival, the main game mode, sees two teams of five players competein a variety of PvE and PvP missions. Players will be transported to the scene of the latest dinosaur outbreak and follow the new generation AI known as Leviathan’s guidance to complete objectives. The team that completes the mission first will emerge victorious.”

– Missions without direct combat between players where victory is determined by clearing the PvE objectives as fast as possible

– Cutscenes and an Analysis Map where players can explore Exoprimal’s story and the mysteries surrounding Leviathan and parallel worlds

– Story-related missions in Dino Survival

– 10-player co-op missions with a variety of objectives and even fiercer dinosaurs

– A variety of maps like Dam and Volcanic Base

– 5-player missions that rotate weekly with global leaderboards for fastest completion time

– Equipment called Modules that allow for deeper customization of exosuit capabilities

– Exosuit skins, weapon skins, decals, emotes, and other cosmetic options

– In-game medals and awards for completing certain challenges, like blocking a certain amount of damage as a Tank suit

Source : Capcom





