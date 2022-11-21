OxygenOS 13 Open Beta released for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for its OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone.

The new OxygenOS 13 beta is only being released for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India and you can see more information on what is coming in the release below.

It’s my pleasure to share a piece of good news with you: the OxygenOS 13 Open Beta Test (OBT) for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is starting now. Besides, we will adopt a new way to conduct OBT recruitment, which will make the whole process more convenient for you.

With the release of the Open Beta Test, we are looking for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Indian users who want to experience the OxygenOS 13 in advance. By submitting feedback and sharing your suggestions, you’ll be helping us improve everyone’s software experience. If you are using the Indian OxygenOS version on OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, and love testing new software, now is the time to join.

You can find out more details about the OxygenOS 13 Beta for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G over at OnePlus at the link below. You can sign up to test out this software on your device.

Source OnePLus





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals