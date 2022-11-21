OxygenOS 13 Open Beta released for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

OnePlus has announced that it is releasing OxygenOS 13 Open Beta for its OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone.
The new OxygenOS 13 beta is only being released for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India and you can see more information on what is coming in the release below.
You can find out more details about the OxygenOS 13 Beta for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G over at OnePlus at the link below. You can sign up to test out this software on your device.
Source OnePLus
