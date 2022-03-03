OnePlus Nord CE 2 up for pre-order

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 was made official last month, the handset is now available to pre-order in the UK and Europe.

The device can be pre-ordered in the UK for £299 direct from OnePlus, the handset comes with a 6.42 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage and it features a microSD card slot.

Other specifications on the device include Android 11 and OxygenOS 11.3, the device comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it also has 65W fast charging.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back.

The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel camera.

On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and also for taking Selfies. The handset is available in two different colors Bahama Blue and Mirror Gray , the device is available to order from today and it goes on sale in the UK on the 10th of March.

Source Pocket Lint

