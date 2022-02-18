OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone for a while, the handset is now official and we have all the details on this new Android device.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone comes with a 6.42 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels at 410 PPI, it features a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, if you need some extra storage the device features a microSD card slot.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 also comes 4500 mAh battery and this features 65W SuperVOOC fast charging and it features OxygenOS 11.3 which is based on Android 11.

There is a range of cameras on this new Android smartphone which include a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. The front camera is a 16 megapixel Sony IMX471 which is designed for taking selfies and making video calls.

The three rear cameras include a 64-megapixel main camera with an f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture. The device can record 4K video at 30 fps and 1080p video at 30/60 fps.

The new OnePlus Nord CE 2 will be available to pre-order from the 3rd of March and it will retail for £299, you can find out more details at the link below. It will come in a choice of two colors, Gray Mirror and Bahama Blue.

Source OnePlus

