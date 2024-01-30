ONEXPLAYER X1 large screen handheld games console

It is now possible to experience the power of a high-end computer in the palm of your hand, one that not only lets you dive into the most demanding games but also transforms into a versatile workstation at a moment’s notice. This is the promise of the ONEXPLAYER X1, a new handheld device that’s capturing the attention of tech enthusiasts and gamers alike. It’s a bold step forward in portable computing, offering a level of performance and flexibility that challenges the very notion of what handheld devices can do.

At the heart of the ONEXPLAYER X1 is an Intel Core Ultra CPU, a powerhouse with up to 14 cores and 18 threads that brings the kind of performance you’d expect from a desktop computer right into your hands. This is paired with an integrated GPU that boasts Xe cores, ensuring that graphics are rendered beautifully on its large 10.95-inch display. The screen itself is a marvel, with a resolution of 2560×1600 and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate that makes everything from detailed spreadsheets to fast-paced action look crisp and fluid.

But the ONEXPLAYER X1 isn’t just about raw power. It’s designed to be as versatile as it is potent. It’s not just a gaming console; it’s a fully-fledged Windows tablet and laptop as well. This is made possible by its detachable keyboard system, which allows you to switch from gaming to typing in seconds. The keyboard is backlit and comes with a trackpad and folio case, making it perfect for getting work done on the go.

ETH Prime has once again been testing the new ONEXPLAYER X1 providing a good overview of what you can expect from the large screen handheld games console which is currently available to back via Indiegogo with early bird pledges starting from £843 or $1069 offering a 15% discount off the recommended retail price. If goes to plan worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime during March 2024.

For those who love gaming, the ONEXPLAYER X1 doesn’t disappoint. It comes with detachable controllers that feature Hall-based analog sticks and triggers, and even customizable RGB lighting for that extra touch of personalization. These controllers are designed to provide an immersive gaming experience, one that rivals traditional gaming consoles.

Storage and memory are also top-notch, with 32GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB M.2 SSD, ensuring that you can multitask with ease and have plenty of room for all your files and games. And when it comes to connectivity, the ONEXPLAYER X1 has you covered with a Micro SD card slot, USB 3.2, USB 4, and even an Oculink port for connecting an external GPU, which expands its capabilities even further.

Battery life is crucial for any portable device, and the ONEXPLAYER X1 is equipped with a 65Wh battery that’s designed to last throughout the day. And when you do need to charge, the device supports 100W fast charging, so you can get back to full power quickly.

The ONEXPLAYER X1 also comes with the 1X console software suite, which allows users to adjust performance settings like TDP, fan curves, and RGB lighting to their liking. This level of customization means that whether you’re a gamer looking to optimize your play or a professional needing to adjust your workstation for peak performance, the ONEXPLAYER X1 can accommodate your needs.

This device has been put through its paces with a variety of games and benchmarks, and it has proven that it’s more than capable of handling whatever is thrown at it. It’s a device that appeals to both gaming enthusiasts and professionals who need a powerful portable workstation.

Currently, the ONEXPLAYER X1 is available for backing on Indiegogo, where it stands as a testament to the innovation happening in the realm of portable computing. The team behind the device is committed to providing continuous software updates to further enhance its performance, ensuring that the ONEXPLAYER X1 isn’t just keeping up with the latest technology—it’s pushing the envelope.

With the ONEXPLAYER X1, the future of handheld computing is here. It’s a device that offers the convenience of portability without sacrificing the power and versatility that users demand. Whether for work or play, the ONEXPLAYER X1 is poised to become an essential tool for anyone who wants to take their computing experience to the next level.



