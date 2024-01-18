ASUS IoT mini PCs powered by Intel Core Ultra CPUs

In the ever-evolving world of technology, ASUS IoT has made a significant stride by introducing a new line of edge computing devices that are equipped with the latest Intel Core Ultra processors. These devices are poised to enhance the capabilities of artificial intelligence (AI) and increase energy efficiency across various industries. This development marks a pivotal moment for businesses that are eager to implement advanced AI and automation technologies to boost their operational efficiency and foster data-driven growth.

ASUS IoT’s latest offerings include the C7146ES-IM-AA and C5143ES-IM-AA single-board computers (SBCs), the EBS-S500W edge computer, and the PE2200U ultra-compact fanless embedded computer. These products are the result of a strategic collaboration with Intel and are designed to deliver AI-optimized performance for a wide range of applications.

Intel Core Ultra Internet of Things PC systems

The heart of these new devices is the Intel Core Ultra processors, which have been engineered to provide a substantial increase in AI computing power—up to 1.5 times more than their predecessors. These processors are capable of managing up to 14 cores and 20 threads, all within a modest 15-watt power envelope, making them ideal for use in settings where conserving energy is a priority. Additionally, they come with Intel Arc GPUs that support a staggering number of HDR video streams, up to 50, and feature the accelerated AV1 codec, which enhances video compression efficiency.

The C7146ES-IM-AA and C5143ES-IM-AA SBCs are particularly adept at handling tasks that require substantial memory capacity and the ability to support multiple displays. This makes them perfect for applications such as video analytics and the technology behind autonomous vehicles. These SBCs can support up to 64 GB of DDR5-5600 MHz memory and can be configured for four-display setups, which is especially beneficial for sophisticated smart retail systems that need to process complex video data.

Connectivity plays a crucial role in edge computing, and the EBS-S500W edge computer excels in this area with its M.2 slots that allow for LTE/5G and WiFi/BT module integration. This ensures seamless communication and data transfer, which is essential for applications like traffic management and utility monitoring that rely on constant connectivity.

For scenarios that require robust and durable equipment, the PE2200U stands out with its rugged build that can withstand a wide range of temperatures. It also features dual LAN and PoE ports, offering a variety of connectivity options. This makes the PE2200U a dependable choice for challenging environments where consistent and reliable performance is essential.

The edge computing solutions from ASUS IoT Intel Core Ultra mini PCs are not only powerful but are also designed with ease of deployment in mind. They represent a significant investment for businesses that are looking to harness the latest AI technology to enhance automation and operational efficiency. By integrating these cutting-edge technologies, companies can gain a substantial edge in the rapidly changing digital marketplace.



