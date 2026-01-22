OneXPlayer Super X Hands On First Look Review : 120 Hz AMOLED, 128 GB RAM & Wi-Fi 7

What if your next gaming device could double as a productivity powerhouse, all while fitting comfortably in your bag? The OneXPlayer Super X aims to redefine what a portable device can do, boasting a stunning 14-inch AMOLED display, AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor, and a host of customizable features. ETA Prime explains how this innovative 2-in-1 device merges high-performance gaming with professional-grade functionality, creating a compelling option for gamers, creators, and multitaskers alike. With its sleek design, advanced cooling system, and jaw-dropping specs, the Super X doesn’t just promise versatility, it demands attention.

In this rundown, we’ll explore what makes the OneXPlayer Super X a standout in the crowded world of portable devices. From its vibrant AMOLED display with a buttery-smooth 120 Hz refresh rate to its ability to handle AAA gaming at high frame rates, this device is packed with features designed to impress. But is it truly the ultimate all-in-one solution for work and play? Whether you’re curious about its gaming performance, intrigued by its stylus support for creative tasks, or wondering how it balances power and portability, this breakdown will give you a closer look at what the Super X has to offer. Sometimes, the best innovations aren’t just about raw power, they’re about how that power adapts to your life.

OneXPlayer Super X Overview

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The OneXPlayer Super X features a 14-inch AMOLED display with 2880×1800 resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR, and stylus support, making it ideal for gaming, multimedia, and creative tasks.

Powered by the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor with up to 128 GB RAM and 2 TB storage, it delivers exceptional performance for multitasking, gaming, and professional applications.

An advanced cooling system, including an optional Frostbay liquid cooling system, supports adjustable TDP up to 120W, making sure optimal performance for demanding tasks.

Designed for portability and versatility, it weighs 1.3 kg, includes a detachable RGB keyboard, and offers a wide range of connectivity options like USB-C, USB 4, HDMI, and Wi-Fi 7.

With Windows 11, FreeSync Premium Plus, and customizable features, the device excels in gaming, productivity, and creative workflows, offering smooth gameplay and a user-friendly experience.

Display: Immersive Visuals for Every Task

The 14-inch AMOLED display is one of the most striking features of the OneXPlayer Super X. With a resolution of 2880×1800 and a 16:10 aspect ratio, it delivers exceptionally sharp visuals and vibrant colors. The screen covers an impressive 138% of the sRGB color gamut, making sure accurate and vivid color reproduction. Its 120 Hz refresh rate, coupled with HDR and VRR (48-120 Hz) support, provides smooth motion and enhanced contrast, making it ideal for gaming, multimedia, and professional tasks.

Brightness peaks at 500 nits, making sure usability in diverse lighting conditions, from dimly lit rooms to bright outdoor environments. For creators, the display supports stylus input with 4,096 pressure points, offering precision for tasks such as drawing, sketching, and note-taking. Combined with the AMOLED panel’s superior color accuracy and wide viewing angles, the Super X becomes a versatile tool for digital artists, designers, and professionals who rely on high-quality visuals.

Performance: Unmatched Power and Efficiency

At the heart of the OneXPlayer Super X lies the AMD Ryzen AI Max Plus 395 processor, a powerhouse featuring 16 cores and 32 threads. With a base clock of 3 GHz and a boost clock of 5.1 GHz, this processor ensures exceptional performance across a wide range of applications. The device is equipped with up to 128 GB of unified RAM running at 8,000 MT/s, allowing seamless multitasking and lightning-fast data processing.

Storage options are equally impressive, with support for M.2 2280 SSDs, mini SSDs, and microSD cards, offering capacities of up to 2 TB. This flexibility ensures ample space for games, creative projects, and essential files. The adjustable TDP (Thermal Design Power) provides further customization, allowing users to optimize performance based on their specific needs. It operates at 55W on battery, 80W when plugged in, and up to 120W with the optional Frostbay liquid cooling system. This adaptability ensures the Super X can handle everything from light productivity tasks to demanding AAA gaming with ease.

OneXPlayer Super X Hands On First Look

Enhance your knowledge on AMOLED displays by exploring a selection of articles and guides on the subject.

Cooling System: Advanced Thermal Management

The OneXPlayer Super X is equipped with an advanced cooling system designed to maintain peak performance under heavy workloads. Its dual-fan setup, featuring rear intakes and top exhausts, efficiently dissipates heat to prevent thermal throttling. For users requiring enhanced cooling capabilities, the optional Frostbay liquid cooling system is available. This system allows the device to sustain a 120W TDP, unlocking its full potential for intensive applications such as gaming, video editing, and 3D rendering.

Design and Build: Portable and Adaptable

Weighing just 1.3 kg (2.8 lbs) without the keyboard, the OneXPlayer Super X is designed with portability in mind. Its lightweight build makes it easy to carry, while the stepless kickstand offers a wide range of usage angles, up to 173°, making sure adaptability for various scenarios. Whether you’re working at a desk, gaming on the go, or watching movies, the Super X provides a comfortable and versatile user experience.

The device also features pogo pins for attaching a detachable RGB keyboard, enhancing its functionality as a 2-in-1 device. The RGB lighting adds a touch of personalization, while the premium build quality ensures durability. These design elements make the Super X a practical and stylish choice for users who value both form and function.

Connectivity: Comprehensive Options for Modern Workflows

The OneXPlayer Super X offers a wide range of connectivity options to meet the demands of modern users. These include:

USB-C and USB 3.2 ports

Dual USB 4 ports

A full-size HDMI port

A 3.5 mm audio jack

A microSD card slot

Wireless connectivity is equally robust, with support for Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4. These features ensure fast, reliable connections for gaming, streaming, and productivity, making the Super X a versatile tool for both work and entertainment.

Battery Life: Balancing Performance and Longevity

The OneXPlayer Super X is powered by an 85.58 Wh battery, offering varying runtimes depending on the TDP setting. At a 10W TDP, the device can last over 8 hours for light tasks such as web browsing or document editing. For more demanding activities like AAA gaming, battery life decreases to approximately 2 hours and 20 minutes at 25W TDP and 1 hour and 20 minutes at 45W TDP. While these figures are typical for high-performance portable devices, users engaging in extended gaming sessions may need to rely on wall power for uninterrupted use.

Gaming Performance: Smooth and Responsive Gameplay

The OneXPlayer Super X excels in gaming, particularly at its native 2880×1800 resolution. With FSR (FidelityFX Super Resolution) and adjustable TDP settings, it delivers smooth and responsive gameplay across a variety of popular titles. For instance:

Doom: The Dark Ages: ~70 FPS at 45W TDP

God of War: Ragnarok: High 70s FPS during battles at 45W TDP

Forza Horizon 5: ~92 FPS at ultra settings, 45W TDP

These results highlight the device’s ability to handle demanding games with ease, making it a reliable choice for gamers seeking high performance on the go.

Additional Features: Enhancing the User Experience

The OneXPlayer Super X runs on Windows 11, offering a familiar and versatile operating system. It also includes built-in 1X console software, allowing users to control fan speeds, RGB lighting, and resolution settings. FreeSync Premium Plus support ensures tear-free gaming, while the device’s comprehensive feature set caters to a wide range of user needs.

The combination of an AMOLED display, advanced cooling options, and robust performance makes the OneXPlayer Super X a standout choice for gamers, creators, and professionals alike. Whether you’re tackling creative projects, gaming on the go, or managing productivity tasks, this device delivers the power and versatility to meet your demands.

Media Credit: ETA PRIME



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals