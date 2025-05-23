OneXFly F1 Pro: The Gaming Device That’s Changing the Game

The OneXFly F1 Pro establishes itself as a standout in the handheld gaming market by combining innovative hardware, a sleek and ergonomic design, and a host of versatile features. Whether you’re a casual gamer or a tech enthusiast, this device offers a compelling mix of power, portability, and customization. Its innovative design and robust performance position it as a formidable competitor in the rapidly evolving world of handheld gaming consoles. The video below from Matt Talks Tech gives us more details.

Unmatched Hardware for High-Performance Gaming

At the heart of the OneXFly F1 Pro lies the AMD Ryzen 9 AI HX 370 CPU, a 12-core, 24-thread processor capable of reaching speeds up to 5.1 GHz. This high-performance processor is paired with the AMD Radeon 890M GPU, delivering smooth and visually stunning gameplay. With 32GB of RAM, including 8GB dedicated to gaming, and a 1TB NVMe SSD, the console ensures lightning-fast load times and ample storage for even the largest game libraries.

For gamers who need additional storage, the device includes a microSD slot that supports up to 1TB of expandable storage, making sure flexibility for future needs. This combination of hardware makes the OneXFly F1 Pro a powerhouse capable of handling demanding AAA titles with ease.

Vivid Display for Immersive Visuals

The OneXFly F1 Pro features a 1920x1080p OLED display that delivers stunning visuals with vibrant colors and deep contrasts. With a 144Hz refresh rate and 800 nits of brightness, the screen ensures fluid motion and excellent visibility, even in brightly lit environments. The 315 PPI pixel density enhances sharpness and detail, making every gaming session visually immersive and engaging.

Whether you’re exploring expansive open-world environments or engaging in fast-paced multiplayer battles, the display’s clarity and responsiveness elevate the gaming experience. The OLED technology also ensures better energy efficiency, contributing to longer battery life during extended play sessions.

Ergonomic Design for Extended Comfort

Designed with user comfort in mind, the OneXFly F1 Pro features an ergonomic build that ensures a natural grip, reducing hand fatigue during long gaming sessions. The responsive buttons and triggers provide precise control, enhancing gameplay accuracy across various genres.

The device is constructed with high-quality materials that resist fingerprints, maintaining a clean and professional appearance. Weighing just enough to feel substantial without being cumbersome, the console is highly portable, making it ideal for gaming on the go. Its thoughtful design ensures that performance is never sacrificed for portability.

Versatile Connectivity for Enhanced Gaming

The OneXFly F1 Pro offers a wide range of connectivity options, making it adaptable to various gaming setups. Key features include:

USB 3.2 and USB-C (USB 4.0) ports for fast data transfer and charging.

ports for fast data transfer and charging. A microSD card slot for expandable storage.

for expandable storage. Bluetooth compatibility for connecting external controllers and peripherals.

for connecting external controllers and peripherals. Support for external GPUs and TV connectivity via USB-C to HDMI.

These connectivity options allow gamers to expand their experience by connecting to larger screens, external hardware, or additional peripherals. Whether you’re gaming at home or on the move, the OneXFly F1 Pro adapts seamlessly to your needs.

Immersive Audio for a Complete Experience

Audio quality is a critical component of any gaming experience, and the OneXFly F1 Pro delivers with its Harman speakers. These high-quality speakers produce clear and immersive sound, enhancing in-game effects, music, and dialogue. Whether you’re navigating through action-packed adventures or diving into story-driven narratives, the audio performance adds depth and realism to your gameplay.

For those who prefer a more private experience, the device also supports Bluetooth headphones, making sure high-quality audio without disturbing others. This versatility makes the OneXFly F1 Pro suitable for a variety of gaming environments.

Customizable Performance for Every Gamer

The OneXFly F1 Pro offers extensive customization options to cater to individual gaming preferences. With adjustable TDP settings ranging from 4W to 30W, users can balance performance and battery life based on their needs. The included Game Center software provides additional control over fan speed, lighting, and display brightness, allowing for a tailored gaming experience.

Support for FSR 3.0 and frame generation technologies ensures optimized performance, even during graphically demanding gameplay. These features not only enhance visual quality but also contribute to improved battery efficiency, making the device suitable for both casual and hardcore gamers.

Gaming Performance and Battery Insights

The OneXFly F1 Pro excels in running graphically intensive games such as *Spider-Man*, *GTA 5*, and *Cyberpunk 2077*. Benchmark tests reveal that the console competes effectively with devices like the Mac Mini (M4) and Framework Laptop, even at lower wattages.

Battery life varies depending on the selected TDP settings:

10W : Approximately 165 minutes.

: Approximately 165 minutes. 15W : Approximately 122 minutes.

: Approximately 122 minutes. 30W: Approximately 73 minutes.

The inclusion of FSR 3.0 further extends battery life, making the device versatile enough for both short gaming sessions and extended play. This balance of performance and efficiency ensures that the OneXFly F1 Pro meets the demands of modern gamers.

Redefining Handheld Gaming Excellence

The OneXFly F1 Pro sets a new standard for handheld gaming by combining advanced hardware, a stunning OLED display, and an ergonomic design with extensive customization options. Its ability to balance performance, portability, and efficiency makes it a standout choice for gamers seeking a premium experience. Whether you’re gaming at home or on the move, the OneXFly F1 Pro delivers a seamless blend of power, convenience, and adaptability, making sure it remains a top contender in the handheld gaming market.

Source & Image Credit: Matt Talks Tech



