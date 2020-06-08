OnePlus Z specs leaked, launching 10th July

It looks like we have some more details on the next smartphone from OnePlus, the new OnePlus Z, some specifications have leaked and the handset will apparently be launching on the 10th of July.

The new OnePlus Z will come with a 6.55 inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refreshj rate and an in display fingerprint scanner.

The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 mobile processor and it will also come with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

Other specifications on the new OnePlus Z smartphone will include a 16 megapixel front camera for Selfies and video calls. On the back of the device there will be a triple camera setup, this will include a 64 megapixel main camera, plus a 16 megapixel and a 2 megapixel camera.

The handset will also come with a 4300 mAh battery and 30W fast charging, it will apparently retails for around $330. As soon as we get some more details about the device we will let you guys know.

Source DesiDime, XDA

