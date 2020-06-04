OnePlus Z smartphone gets benchmarked

It looks like the new OnePlus Z smartphone could be launching some time soon as the device has recently been benchmarked.

There have been a number of rumors that the new OnePlus device will be announced in July, it was originally expected to land with the OnePlus 8 back in April.

The device recently appeared on Geekbench with the model number OnePlus AC2003 and the device is listed with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and also 12GB of RAM. We are also expecting another model with 8GB of RAM.

The new OnePlus Z is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is also expected to come with a 4000 mAh battery. The handset is also rumored to come with a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Source Mysmartprice, Playfuldroid

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals