OxygenOS 10.5.7 and 10.5.8 land on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OnePlus has released their OxygenOS 10.5.7 and 10.5.8 software updates for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 pro smartphones.
The OxygenOS 10.5.7 and 10.5.8 updates brings a range of performance improvements and bug fixes and it also comes with Google’s Android security patch for the month of April.
Changelog:
- System
- Optimized touch and interaction experience
- Improved power consumption performance of the system
- Improved the video playing effect when in low brightness
- Improved system stability and fixed general issues
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04
- Bluetooth
- Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connection
- Camera
- Optimized the HDR video effect
- Improved the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability
- Network
- Enable 5G for Telia Norway (EU Only)
- Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer
- Improved the stability of communication
- Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness
You can find out more information about the new OxygenOS 10.5.7 and 10.5.8 software updates at the link below.