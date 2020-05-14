OxygenOS 10.5.7 and 10.5.8 land on the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro

OnePlus has released their OxygenOS 10.5.7 and 10.5.8 software updates for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 pro smartphones.

The OxygenOS 10.5.7 and 10.5.8 updates brings a range of performance improvements and bug fixes and it also comes with Google’s Android security patch for the month of April.

Changelog:

System Optimized touch and interaction experience Improved power consumption performance of the system Improved the video playing effect when in low brightness Improved system stability and fixed general issues Updated Android Security Patch to 2020.04

Bluetooth Improved stability and compatibility of Bluetooth connection

Camera Optimized the HDR video effect Improved the shooting experience with Camera and improved stability

Network Enable 5G for Telia Norway (EU Only) Improved the performance and stability of Wi-Fi transfer Improved the stability of communication Optimized network latency for online games and improved the smoothness



You can find out more information about the new OxygenOS 10.5.7 and 10.5.8 software updates at the link below.

Source OnePlus, XDA

