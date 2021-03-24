OnePlus Watch smartwatch gets official

We have been hearing rumors about the new OnePlus Watch for some time, the device was made official yesterday along with the new OnePlus 9 smartphones.

The new OnePlus Watch is equipped with a 1.39 inch AMOLED display that features a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels and 326 pixels per inch.

The device is made 316L stainless steel there is also a Cobalt Limited Edition model made from Cobalt alloy. It comes with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

The new smartwatch from OnePlus comes with a battery that will give you up to 14 days of usage, it is water resistant to 5ATM and comes with an IP68 rating.

Prices for this new smartwatch start at £149 in the UK and it will be available to buy from next month, you can find out more details at the link below.

Source OnePlus

