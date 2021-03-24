OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones get official

The new OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro smartphones are now official, up first is the OnePlus 9 with a 6.55 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by an octa core Snapdragon 888 processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM. There is also a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage.

On the front of the device is a 16 megapixel Selfie camera, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. The handset also comes with a 4500 mAh battery and fast charging.

Next up is the OnePlus 9 Pro, this handset comes with a 6.7 inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution of 3216 x 1440 pixels.

Processing is provide by a Snapdragon 888 and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 1238GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

On the front of the OnePlus 9 Pro there is a 16 megapixel Selfie camera, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, 50 megapixel ultrawide camera, 8 megapixel telephoto camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

This handset come with a 4500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging, pricing for the OnePlus 9 starts at $729 and the OnePlus 9 Pro at $969.

Source OnePlus

