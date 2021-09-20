OnePlus share more details about Oppo integration

Back in June OnePlus announced that it would be integration its business with Oppo, now the company’s CEO, Pete Lau has released more details on what they have planned

In a post on the company’s forums, titled OnePlus 2.0, Pete Lau has provided more informatoon on what is happening with the company going forward.

With the integration, I would like to say that OnePlus has entered the OnePlus 2.0 phase. I believe we are now a more mature and reliable technology brand that continues to bring top-quality products to users around the world with the same Never Settle spirit as before.

Since I took up the role as Chief Product Officer of OPPO last June, I have overseen product strategies for both OnePlus and OPPO software and hardware products for almost a year now. I’m happy to see the product philosophy that you all are familiar with – fast and smooth, and burdenless – can be applied to all OPPO and OnePlus product lines as well as both OxygenOS and ColorOS.

I have always appreciated the unique and global identity of the OnePlus brand. And as a product guy myself, I really appreciate that so many of our users love technology and like to try out new technology as early as possible. This is what makes OnePlus who we are, so when coming down to product planning, I always want to make sure we create fast and smooth, burdenless products that are tailored to meet the needs of our core users.

You can find out more details about what OnePlus has planned for their smartphones at the link below.

Source OnePlus

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals