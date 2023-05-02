OnePlus Pad tablet lands in the USA 8th May

The new OnePlus Pad tablet launched in Europe recently and now we have details on when the device will go on sale in the USA, according to a recent report, the tablet is coming to the USA and Canada on the 8th of May 2023.

We also have some details on pricing for the tablet, the device will retail for $479 in the USA and for $649 in Canada when it goes on sale next week, and the device retails for €499 in Europe.

We recently got to see an unboxing and review video of the new OnePlus Pad, the tablet comes with an 11.61-inch IPS LCD display that features a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels, the tablet also features a 144Hz refresh rate and a 7:5 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a 9510 mAh battery and it comes with 67W SuperVOOC charging.

The tablet comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear, this includes an 8-megapixel camera on the front for making video calls and taking selfies, and on the back, there is a single 13-megapixel camera which can record 4K video.

Source Tablet Monkeys, GSM Arena





