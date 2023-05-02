OnePlus Pad tablet gets unboxed (Video)

OnePlus recently launched a new Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad. Now we get to find out more about the new Android tablet in a new unboxing and review video from Zollotech.

The new OnePlus Pad recently went on sale at the end of last month, the tablet comes with a MediaTek Dimensiry 9000 mobile processor and the tablet has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage, let’s find out some more details about the tablet.

The device also comes with an 11.61-inch LCD display that has a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels and it comes with a 144Hz refresh rate and a 144Hz Touch Sampling Rate, the tablet comes with OxygenOS 13.1 which is based on Android 13.

The OnePlus Pad tablet comes with a 9510 mAh battery and the device features 67W SUPERVOOC charging, the tablet comes with a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear. On the front of the tablet there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls, on the back there is a 13-megapixel camera for videos and photos.

The new OnePlus tablet comes in one color, Halo Green and the device retails for £449 in the UK and for $479 in ythe USA, you can find out more information over at the OnePlus website.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech





