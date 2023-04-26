OnePlus Pad tablet coming 28th April for €499

OnePlus has revealed the launch date and pricing for its first Android tablet, the OnePlus Pad. The device will launch in both Europe and India on the 28th of April, there will be one model for the European market with 8GBV of RAM and 128GB of storage, this device will cost €499.

In India, there will be two versions of the OnePlus Oad, the 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model will retail for INR 39,999 which is about $465 at the current exchange rate.

There will also be another model in Indis with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, this device will retail for INR $39,999 which is about $490 at the exchange rate as of today.

As a reminder the tablet comes with an 11.61-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 2800 x 2000 pixels, the display also has a 7:5 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate, the device features a single camera on the front and a single camera on the rear.

On the rear of the tablet there is a 13-megapixel camera designed for videos and photos, on the front of the device there is an 8 8-megapixel camera for taking selfies and for video calls.

The new OnePlus Pad will come with an 8510 mAh battery and it features 67W SuperVOOC charging, this is designed to rapidly charge the tablet, it can apparently be charged from zero to one hundred percent in just 80 minutes.

Source GSM Arena





