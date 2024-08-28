OnePlus Open Apex Edition Launching in the UK

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is a highly sought-after collector’s re-release of the iconic OnePlus Open smartphone. Announced in August 2024, this limited-edition device is carefully designed for enthusiasts who appreciate the perfect fusion of innovative performance and bold, eye-catching aesthetics. The OnePlus Open Apex Edition, available exclusively in the striking ‘Crimson Red’ color, embodies sophistication and represents a rare opportunity for collectors to own a piece of OnePlus history.

Crafted with precision and attention to detail, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a sleek, vegan leather casing that not only adds a touch of luxury but also ensures a comfortable and secure grip. The device is powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which delivers lightning-fast performance and seamless multitasking capabilities. With an impressive 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM, users can store an extensive collection of photos, videos, and apps without compromising on speed or efficiency.

Pricing and Availability

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is priced at £1,799, reflecting its premium features and limited-edition status. Pre-orders for the device will open on 27 August, allowing eager customers to secure their piece of OnePlus history. Open sales will commence on 3 September at 11 AM BST / 12 PM CEST, giving a wider audience the opportunity to purchase the device.

Early adopters who pre-order the OnePlus Open Apex Edition will be rewarded with a range of exclusive discounts, promotions, and free gifts. These include a £200 instant discount and a choice between a OnePlus Watch 2 or OnePlus Buds Pro 3, both of which are highly sought-after accessories. Customers who purchase the device after September 3 will still benefit from the £200 discount and will receive a free pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Additionally, all purchases made before 3 October will be eligible for a £100 trade-in coupon, further enhancing the value proposition for potential buyers.

Offers and Discounts

OnePlus has gone the extra mile to reward its loyal customers and attract new ones with an array of enticing offers and discounts. The first 96 customers who pre-order the OnePlus Open Apex Edition via oneplus.com will receive a complimentary B&O Speaker worth £259, adding an extra layer of excitement to the already appealing package.

All pre-orders will automatically qualify for an instant £200 discount, making the device more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Moreover, pre-order customers will have the option to choose between a free OnePlus Watch 2 (worth £329) or a pair of OnePlus Buds Pro 3 (worth £199), allowing them to enhance their OnePlus ecosystem with premium accessories at no additional cost.

Students can also take advantage of a special 10% discount throughout the promotional period, making the OnePlus Open Apex Edition an even more attractive option for those in pursuit of academic excellence and innovative technology.

Specifications

The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is a testament to OnePlus’ commitment to delivering high-end devices that cater to the needs and preferences of its discerning customer base. The smartphone’s key specifications include:

Color: The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is available exclusively in the captivating 'Crimson Red' color, which adds a touch of boldness and sophistication to the device.

Storage and RAM: With an impressive 1TB of storage and 16GB of RAM, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition ensures that users have ample space for their files, apps, and media, while also delivering smooth and responsive performance.

Processor: The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which offers lightning-fast speed, efficient power management, and advanced 5G capabilities.

Special Features: The OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes with a range of special features, including VIP Mode for enhanced privacy and the iconic Alert Slider for quick and easy access to notification settings.

Material: The smartphone features a premium vegan leather casing, which not only looks and feels luxurious but also provides a secure and comfortable grip.

Additional Areas of Interest

For technology enthusiasts and potential buyers interested in the OnePlus Open Apex Edition, several related areas of interest may provide valuable insights and context. These include:

Advancements in foldable smartphone technology: As the OnePlus Open Apex Edition represents a re-release of the iconic OnePlus Open, exploring the latest developments in foldable smartphone technology can help users understand the device’s place in the broader market and appreciate its unique features and design.

Benefits of high RAM and storage capacities: With its 1TB storage and 16GB RAM, the OnePlus Open Apex Edition offers exceptional performance and storage capabilities. Investigating the advantages of high RAM and storage capacities can help users make informed decisions about their smartphone needs and preferences.

Unique features of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor: The OnePlus Open Apex Edition is powered by the advanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor. Exploring the unique features and capabilities of this innovative processor can provide insights into the device’s performance, power efficiency, and 5G readiness.

Advantages of vegan leather casing: The OnePlus Open Apex Edition features a premium vegan leather casing. Understanding the benefits of this material, such as its durability, eco-friendliness, and luxurious feel, can help users appreciate the device’s design and construction.

Enhanced privacy features like VIP Mode: The OnePlus Open Apex Edition comes with VIP Mode, an enhanced privacy feature. Examining the functionality and benefits of this feature can help users make the most of their device and protect their sensitive information.

By delving into these related areas of interest, potential buyers can gain a more comprehensive understanding of the OnePlus Open Apex Edition and make an informed decision about whether this limited-edition device aligns with their needs, preferences, and values.

Source OnePlus



