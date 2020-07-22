OnePlus Nord shown off on video

We just got to find out the specifications on the new OnePlus Nord smartphone and now we get to have a look at the device on video.
The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the design and some of the features on the new OnePlus Nord smartphone.
The handset is designed to be a budget friendly smartphone and it will retail for €399 in Europe and #379 in the UK.
It comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a Snapdragon 765G processor.
There is a choice of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, it also comes with a range of high end cameras.
On the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 5 megapixel depth camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device there is a 32 megapixel camera and one 8 megapixel ultra wide camera.
Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee