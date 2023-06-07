OnePlus Nord N30 5G smartphone announced

OnePlus has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, the device is designed to be an affordable smartphone that starts at $299.99 and it comes with some decent specifications for the price.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is equipped with a 6.72-inch LCD display that features an FHD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage, plus it features Android 13 and the OnePlus OxygenOS software.

The handset comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 50W SUPERVOOC charging, it has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the rear.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 108-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking selfies.

The new OnePlus Nord N30 5G smartphone is available in one Color, Chromatic Gray and it is now up for pre-order for $299.99, you can find out more information over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus



