OnePlus Nord N10 5G gets OxygenOS 10.5.9

OnePlus has announced that they are releasing a software update for their OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone, the update is OxygenOS 10.5.9.
The OxygenOS 10.5.9 software update brings a range of new features to the OnePlus Nord and the update has been released as an over the air update.
We are starting to push the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10.
NA: 10.5.9.BE86AA
Changelog
- System
- Optimized power consumption
- Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
- Network
- Further improved network stability
The update is being released in stages, so it may take a few days for it to reach your device, you can dinsd out more information about the update at the link below.
Source OnePlus
