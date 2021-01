OnePlus Nord N10 5G gets OxygenOS 10.5.9

OnePlus has announced that they are releasing a software update for their OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone, the update is OxygenOS 10.5.9.

The OxygenOS 10.5.9 software update brings a range of new features to the OnePlus Nord and the update has been released as an over the air update.

We are starting to push the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10.

EU: 10.5.9.BE89BA

NA: 10.5.9.BE86AA​

Changelog

System Optimized power consumption Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01

Network Further improved network stability



The update is being released in stages, so it may take a few days for it to reach your device, you can dinsd out more information about the update at the link below.

Source OnePlus

