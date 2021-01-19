Geeky Gadgets

Gadgets and Technology News



OnePlus Nord N10 5G gets OxygenOS 10.5.9

By

OnePLus Nord N10

OnePlus has announced that they are releasing a software update for their OnePlus Nord N10 5G smartphone, the update is OxygenOS 10.5.9.

The OxygenOS 10.5.9 software update brings a range of new features to the OnePlus Nord and the update has been released as an over the air update.

We are starting to push the incremental roll-out of OxygenOS 10.5.9 for OnePlus Nord N10.

EU: 10.5.9.BE89BA
NA: 10.5.9.BE86AA​

Changelog

  • System
    • Optimized power consumption
    • Updated Android Security Patch to 2021.01
  • Network
    • Further improved network stability

The update is being released in stages, so it may take a few days for it to reach your device, you can dinsd out more information about the update at the link below.

Source OnePlus

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals


Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.