OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13

OnePlus has released Oxygen OS 13 which is based on Android 13 for their OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone and the update brings a wide range of new features to the device.

The new features include improved efficiency, an Aquamorphoce design, improved connectivity, updated security and privacy, and more.

We’re very excited to release OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 officially. To provide more information about OxygenOS 13, you can refer to our FAQ thread. This build will be available first to users who participated in the Open Beta versions, and then it’ll be gradually pushed to more users.

Aquamorphic Design

• Adds Aquamorphic Design theme colors for enhanced visual comfort.

• Applies the Aquamorphic Design philosophy to animations to make them natural and vivid.

• Adds Shadow-Reflective Clock, with shadow simulating the orientation of the sun and moon.

• Adds a Home screen world clock widget to show the time in different time zones.

• Upgrades to Quantum Animation Engine 4.0, with a new behavior recognition feature, which recognizes complex gestures and provides optimized interactions.

• Optimizes UI layers for a clearer and neater visual experience.

• Applies real-world physical motions to animations to make them look more natural and intuitive.

• Optimizes the widget design to make information easier and quicker to find.

• Optimizes fonts for better readability.

• Optimizes system icons by using the latest color scheme to make the icons easier to recognize.

• Enriches and optimizes illustrations for features by incorporating multicultural and inclusive elements.

Efficiency

• Adds large folders to the Home screen. You can now open an app in an enlarged folder with just one tap and turn pages in the folder with a swipe.

• Adds a new type of Always-On Display that shows live information about music, ride-hailing, and food delivery. (Supports only some apps)

• Adds media playback control, and optimizes the Quick Settings experience.

• Adds more markup tools for screenshot editing.

• Adds support for adding widgets to the Home screen, making information display more personalized.

• Upgrades Doodle in Notes. You can now draw on graphics to take notes more efficiently.

You can find out more details about the OxygenOS 13 software update for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone over at OnePlus at the link below.

Source OnePlus





