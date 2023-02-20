OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13

OnePlus has released Oxygen OS 13 which is based on Android 13 for their OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone and the update brings a wide range of new features to the device.
The new features include improved efficiency, an Aquamorphoce design, improved connectivity, updated security and privacy, and more.
We’re very excited to release OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 officially. To provide more information about OxygenOS 13, you can refer to our FAQ thread. This build will be available first to users who participated in the Open Beta versions, and then it’ll be gradually pushed to more users.
You can find out more details about the OxygenOS 13 software update for the OnePlus Nord CE 2 smartphone over at OnePlus at the link below.
Source OnePlus
