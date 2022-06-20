OnePlus Nord 2T lands in India 27th of June

OnePlus has unveiled that the new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone will go on sale in India on the 27th of June 2022.

The handset will be available from a range of retailers and prices for the device will start at INR 28,999, this is about $372 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder, the OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The device also comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM or 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The handset features a range of cameras with a 32-megapixel camera on the front that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone also comes with a 4500 MAh battery and it features 80W fast charging.

The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage model will cost INR 28,999 and the 12GB of RAM model will retail for INR 31,99 when they go on sale next week. It will be available in a choice if two colors, Jade Fog and Gray Shadow,

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals