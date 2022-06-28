Unlocked OnePlus Nord N20 5G lands in the US

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G has been available in the US on contract with T-Mobile since April and now the unlocked version of the handset has landed.

OnePlus is now selling this smartphone unlocked from their website in the US and the device retails for $299.99, the device is also available from Best Buy.

As a reminder, the device features a 6.43-inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels processing is provided by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor.

The handset features 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage and it comes with a range of cameras. There are three cameras on the rear of the handset and a single front camera.

On the front of the OnePlus Nord N20 5Gthere is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making taking selfies and making video calls.

On the back of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The device comes with Android 11 rather than the latest Android 12 OS. There is also a 4,500 mAh battery and the handset features 33W fast charging.

You can find out more details about the OnePlus Nord N20 5G over at Best Buy and also the OnePlus website.

Source GSM Arena

