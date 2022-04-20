OnePlus Nord N20 5G lands on T-Mobile 28th April

T-Mobile has announced that the OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone will be available on its networks in the USA from the 28th of April.

The carrier announced that the handset was coming to its network on Twitter and you can see the tweet from T-Mobile below.

The OnePlus Nord N20 5G is coming exclusively to T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on April 28! The Un-carrier is the ONLY wireless provider for customers to pick up this device in the U.S. lighting it up on the nation’s largest and fastest nationwide 5G network. pic.twitter.com/l6qH63pmBC — T-Mobile Newsroom (@tmobilenews) April 19, 2022

The handset will come with a 6.43 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor.

The device comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion and it will come with a range of cameras.

On the front of the device there is a 16 megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and taking Selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

As yet there are no details on how much the new OnePlus Nord N20 5G smartphone will cost with the carrier, we will have more details when the handset launches on T-mobile next week.

Source T-Mobile / Twitter

