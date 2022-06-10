OnePlus Nord 2T headed to India this month

The OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone was made official last month, the handset is headed to more countries this month including India.

The device will apparently be sold exclusively through Amazon in India and it will retail for under INR 30,000, which is about $385 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 8GB or 12GB of RAM or 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus Nored 2T comes with a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

Other specifications on the handset include a range of cameras, there are three cameras on the back and a single one on the front.

These include a 32-megapixel camera on the front that is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new OnePlus Nord 2T smartphone comes with a 4500 mAh battery and the device features 80W fast charging. It will launch in two colors Gray Shadow and Jade Fog, as yet there are no details on exactly when it will be available in India.

Source GSM Arena

