OnePlus Nord 2 to feature Fluid AMOLED display

We already know many of the specifications on the new OnePlus Nord 2 smartphone and now OnePlus has co0nfirmed details about the handsets display.

On a Facebook post, OnePlus has revealed that their display on the new OnePlus Nord 2 5G smartphone will be a 6.43 inch Fluid AMOLED display with a90Hz refresh rate and HDR 10+ certified, you can see wht they had to say below.

Nord 2 comes with a 6.43 inch 90 Hz Fluid AMOLED display that swipes so smooth you’ll think your fingers are dancing ballet. And it’s HDR 10+ certified.

In real people talk, that means the display swims with lifelike colour and visuals for all your favourite content.

We previously heard that the handset would come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor,8GB or 12GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The device will also come with a front facing 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls. On the back of the handset there will be three cameras, a 50 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and 2 megapixel camera.

The new OnePlus Nord smartphone will be made official at a press event on the 22nd of July 2021, we will have more details about the device then.

Source OnePlus / Facebook, GSM Arena

