OnePlus Ace 2 Pro has up to 24GB of RAM

OnePlus has announced its latest smartphone, the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro and the device comes with up to 24GB of RAM, the smartphone features a 6.74-inch AMOLED display that has a resolution of 2772 x 1240 pixels, the display features a 120Hz refresh rate.

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile processor and it also comes with up to 1TB of storage and 24GB of RAM, there are other RAM options which include 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The new OnePlus Ace 2 Pro comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear of the device, these include a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for making videos and taking selfies.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos and there is also an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, the device also comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 150W fast charging.

The new OnePlus smartphone will come in a choice of two colors, Titanium Gray and Aurora Green and pricing for the handset starts at CNY 2,999 which is about $410, the top model with 24GB of RAM will cost CNY 3,999 which is about $550.

Source OnePlus, GSM Arena



