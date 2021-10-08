OnePlus 9RT photos leaked, launching 13th of October

We recently heard some more details about the new OnePlus 9RT smartphone and now some new renders of the handset have appeared online.

As well as the new renders we have a launch date for the device, OnePlus has revealed that the handset is coming next week.

The OnePlus 9RT will be officially unveiled on the 13th of October at 7.30pm local time in China, OnePlus has posted a teaser for the device online. Rumors had suggested that the handset would be announced on the 15th of October.

As a reminder the new OnePlus 9RT smartphone will come with a a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 mobile processor and we are also expecting it to be available with a choice of RAM and storage options.

The handset will come with a 120Hzz display and it will also feature a 4500 mAh battery and it will come with OxygenOS 12.

OnePlus will only be launching this handset in two countries, China and India, it is not clear on whether they plan to launch it is more countries in the future.

We will have full details and specifications on the new OnePlus 9RT smartphone when it is made official next week.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals