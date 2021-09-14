OnePlus 9 RT rumored to launch October 15th

There have been rumors recently about a new OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 9 RT and now it looks like it may be launching next month.

The news of the October launch of the new OnePlus smartphone comes from OnLeaks, the handset will apparently launch on the 15th of October.

Tentative launch date for the #OnePlus9RT: October 15 pic.twitter.com/Yt4bEjmRrn — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) September 13, 2021

The handset is apparently going to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and a 120Hz OLED display.

The device will also come with a 4500 mAh battery and 64Wfast charging, plus it will feature a 50 megapixel camera on the back as well as some other cameras.

The new OnePlus 9RT smartphone will come with OxygenOS 12 which is based on Android 12, the handset will apparently only launch in India and China.

OnePlus will apparently also be launching a new lite version of their Buds Air Pro and Buds Z headphones at the same time as this new smartphone.

As soon as we get some more information on this new OnePlus 9 smartphone, including some photos of the device and a full list of specifications, we will let you know.

Source OnLeaks, GSM Arena

