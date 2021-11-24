OnePlus 9RT headed to India next month

The OnePlus 9RT launched in China back in October and now it looks like the handset is headed to India next month.

OnePlus will apparently also launch their OnePlus Buds Z2 in India at the same time next month, as yet there are no details on pricing.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 mobile processor and it comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

The OnePlus 9RT features a 6.62 inch AMOLED display that features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 2,400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset also comes with a range of high-end cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear of the device.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and snapping Selfies. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 16-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 2-megapixel camera.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the OnePlus 9RT and the OnePlus Buds Z2 will launch in India and also no details on how much they will retail for.

