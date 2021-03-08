OnePlus 9 smartphones launching 23rd March

OnePlus has confirmed that they will be launching their new OnePlus 9 range of smartphones on the 23rd of March 2021.
The company announced the news on Twitter and they also revealed a partnership with Hasselblad for the handsets cameras.
A brilliant future for mobile photography. OnePlus and @Hasselblad are joining forces.
— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 8, 2021
It all begins with a simple thought. Discover the #OnePlus9Series, co-developed with @Hasselblad, on March 23.
— OnePlus (@oneplus) March 8, 2021
We are expecting to see a number of new models in the OnePlus 9 range, this will include the OnePlus 9, R and 9 Pro devices.
The new OnePlus flagships will come wiht a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and a range of other specifications, we will have full details on the 23rd of March.
Source OnePlus / Twitter
Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals
Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.