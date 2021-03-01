New OnePlus 9 smartphones coming March 8th

It looks like we will get to see the new OnePlus 9 range of smartphones next week on Monday the 8th of March.

OnePlus has posted the picture above with the tagline ‘Something new is on the horizon’ on its website with the date of the 8th of March.

As well as the new OnePlus 9 range of smartphones we are also expecting to see a range of other devices at the event including the new new OnePlus smartwatch.

We are expecting to see at least three new smartphones at the event, including the OnePlus 9, R and 9 Pro devices. The handset are expected to come with a Snapdragon 888 processor and also a range of other high end specifications.

We will have full details on the new OnePlus flagship and also the new OnePlus smartwatch when they are made official at next weeks event.

Source OnePlus, Android Police

